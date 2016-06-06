BRIEF-IMS Q1 net profit down at 1.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
June 6 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($152.33 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/212zmE8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5646 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* FY revenue of 246 million rand versus 216.5 million rand year ago