BRIEF-IMS Q1 net profit down at 1.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
June 6 AMICCOM Electronics :
* Says it will repurchase 2,500,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.3 percent stake) during the period from June 7 to Aug. 6
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$28 per share ~ T$49 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$423,613,708
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2yS6
* FY revenue of 246 million rand versus 216.5 million rand year ago