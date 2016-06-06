June 6 AMICCOM Electronics :

* Says it will repurchase 2,500,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.3 percent stake) during the period from June 7 to Aug. 6

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$28 per share ~ T$49 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$423,613,708

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2yS6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)