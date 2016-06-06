BRIEF-IMS Q1 net profit down at 1.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
June 6 AMICCOM Electronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.00003474 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 23
* Last date before book closure June 26 with book closure period from June 27 to July 1
* Record date July 1
* Payment date July 20
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2yST
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* FY revenue of 246 million rand versus 216.5 million rand year ago