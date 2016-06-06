June 6 AMICCOM Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.00003474 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 23

* Last date before book closure June 26 with book closure period from June 27 to July 1

* Record date July 1

* Payment date July 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2yST

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)