June 6 Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it Shanghai-based unit plans to invest 30 million yuan, to set up JV in Shanghai with Shanghai-based investment company

* The JV will be engaged in real estate business, with a registration capital of 50 million yuan

* The unit will hold a 60 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FBdBY4GB

