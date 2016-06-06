BRIEF-Walmart announces $450 mln investments throughout Florida for 2017-2018
* Announces $450 million in 2017-2018 investments throughout Florida, plans to hire more than 2,750 Floridians
June 6 Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from June 7 pending announcement related to major plan
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Wednesday after regulators accused the Italian-American automaker of using software to allow excess emissions in 104,000 diesel vehicles, two sources briefed on the matter said.