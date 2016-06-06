BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
June 6 Ningbo Tech-bank Co Ltd
* Says May hog sales at 127.1 million yuan ($19.36 million), average selling price up 6.0 percent m/m at 21.1 yuan/kg
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1t16wt0
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months