BRIEF-Platzer issues certificates under corporate certificate program
* HAS ISSUED FIRST CERTIFICATES UNDER CO'S NEWLY ESTABLISHED CORPORATE CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
June 6 Bank Of China Ltd
* Says Deputy Head of the bank Zhu Hexin resigns due to change in job role
* Says to list $20 billion medium-term notes in Hong Kong stock exchange on June 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PeeWSC; bit.ly/1VHxgKA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* HAS ISSUED FIRST CERTIFICATES UNDER CO'S NEWLY ESTABLISHED CORPORATE CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
DUBAI, May 23 Egypt's stock market on Tuesday recovered some of the previous day's heavy losses while Gulf bourses were weaker as investors booked profits ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, when trading volumes and liquidity often decrease.