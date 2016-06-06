June 6 Harbin VITI Electronic Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute five new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 14

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15

