June 6 Harbin VITI Electronic Co Ltd
:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (before tax)
per 10 shares and distribute five new shares for every 10 shares
as stock dividends for 2015, to shareholders of record on June
14
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute
15 new shares for every 10 shares
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and
ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E0KJvd
(Beijing Headline News)