June 6 Global Top E-Commerce Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.53 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 13

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jcgNZM

