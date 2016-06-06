BRIEF-Kirkland's announces departure of chief financial officer
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer
June 6 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans acquire Wuhan Huasen Plastic at an initial transaction price of 800 million yuan ($121.88 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 500 million yuan in share private placement to help fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WBReHN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5640 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GROSS ISSUE PROCEEDS IS EUR 4,905,813.60 Source text - http://bit.ly/2qbXY1D Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)