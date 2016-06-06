June 6 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans acquire Wuhan Huasen Plastic at an initial transaction price of 800 million yuan ($121.88 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 500 million yuan in share private placement to help fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WBReHN

