BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
June 7 Maoye Commercial Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Chongqing-based department store for 30 million yuan, from Maoye International Holdings's unit and an investment firm
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UZ7NSW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wong Ping Kiong retired as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2qRSQ3R) Further company coverage: