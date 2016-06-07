BRIEF-Bioverativ to acquire True North Therapeutics
* Bioverativ to acquire clinical-stage rare disease biotechnology company, True North Therapeutics
June 7 Create Medic Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 230,000 shares for 196.2 million yen in total on June 7
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 12
* Says accumulatively repurchased 293,700 shares
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Po0ecP
* Says it plans buyout fund with partners worth 269.7 million yuan ($39.15 million)