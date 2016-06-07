BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
June 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Company chairman Morris Chang says he maintains full year 2016 revenue, operating profit growth forecast given at the start of year
* TSMC earlier forecasted 2016 revenue to grow between 5 percent and 10 percent
* Chang was speaking to reporters after TSMC annual meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc says Boff is chief marketing officer for GE and is responsible for leading that company's global marketing strategies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: