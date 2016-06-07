BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
June 7 Sakha Diamond Corp :
* Says the company withdrew from JV business as it is difficult to ensure profit
* Says previous releases were disclosed on May 10 and May 18
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FsRlin
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
* Wong Ping Kiong retired as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2qRSQ3R) Further company coverage: