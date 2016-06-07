BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
June 7 Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 15 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GXMDNVrB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)