June 7 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone
Development Co., Ltd.:
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 5.08 yuan (before tax)
per 10 shares and distribute 8 new share for every 10 shares as
stock dividends, to holders of A shares recorded on June 14, and
holders of B shares recorded on June 17 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and
ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15
for A shares and June 24 for B shares respectively
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xX42fbC4
