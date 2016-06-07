BRIEF-BCP sells its whole stake in Pharol
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 7 Guangzhou Hongli Opto-electronic Co Ltd :
* Says Lei Lining resigns from the position of general manager on June 6, due to personal reason
* Appoints its chairman Li Guoping as acting general manager
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wKtA4P
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Campaigning suspended ahead of UK's June 8 election (Adds Prime Minister's statement, man arrested over attack)