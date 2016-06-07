** Dhanlaxmi Bank up 8.7 pct after rising as much as 12.4 pct to its highest level since Jan 11

** Over 3 mln shares change hands as of 1000 AM local time, more than 7 times the 30-day average

** Bank likely to become a target for other private lenders, Economic Times reported, citing bankers

** Bank, which has been on notice from RBI due to deteriorating capital position, has to soon raise capital - report

** RBL Bank and YES Bank may decide to look at funding it - report

** Dhanlaxmi Bank MD G Sreeram did not reply immediately to a Reuters email seeking comments

** Email queries sent to RBL Bank and Yes Bank were also unanswered