BRIEF-BCP sells its whole stake in Pharol
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 7 Fujian Sunnada Communication Co Ltd :
* Says company will establish a unit based in Fujian with registered capital of 100 million yuan
* Says the unit will be engaged in communication devices development business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YKGNFb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Campaigning suspended ahead of UK's June 8 election (Adds Prime Minister's statement, man arrested over attack)