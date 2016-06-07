BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
June 7 Megmilk Snow Brand Co Ltd :
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "BBB+"
* Says rating outlook stable
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2CFWib
* Wong Ping Kiong retired as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2qRSQ3R)