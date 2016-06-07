BRIEF-India's J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago
June 7 Huapont Life Science Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will invest 200 million yuan to set up a unit based in Chongqing
* Says the unit will be engaged in factoring business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YIEgSh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago
May 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd