June 7 NTT Docomo Inc :

* Says the company repurchases 10 million shares for 27.21 billion yen in total from May 2 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29

* Says accumulatively repurchased 130.8 million shares for 334.7 billion yen in total as of May 31

