BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
June 7 Beijing North Star Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 15
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FyY6ZJNA
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)