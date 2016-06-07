BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Soochow Securities Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 15
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5f9oSbaD
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
ASTANA, May 23 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna plans to borrow $3 billion from China Development Bank, fund chief executive Umirzak Shukeyev told reporters on Tuesday.