BRIEF-Catalyst Media provides update on Sports Information Services
* Provides update in respect of Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited ("SIS") in which it has an approximate 20.54 pct interest
June 7 Hakuten Co Ltd :
* Says it to wholly owns Tokyo-based subsidiary Sprasia via share exchange, planned on June 30
* Says one share of Sprasia can be exchanged to 35 shares of the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KmbDCi
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Provides update in respect of Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited ("SIS") in which it has an approximate 20.54 pct interest
* Rejects demand for 15 years tax holiday on all components (Adds details)