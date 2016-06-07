BRIEF-Hunan Fangsheng Pharmaceutical plans buyout fund with partners
* Says it plans buyout fund with partners worth 269.7 million yuan ($39.15 million)
June 7 Lionco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 14
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OU3PHi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans buyout fund with partners worth 269.7 million yuan ($39.15 million)
May 23 Private equity firm Bain Capital LP said on Tuesday it had raised $720 million for its first investment fund focused exclusively on the life sciences sector.