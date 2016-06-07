June 7 Lionco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 14

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OU3PHi

