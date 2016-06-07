BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
June 7 Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 15
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
