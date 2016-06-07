BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
June 7 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 14, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15
* Wong Ping Kiong retired as executive director