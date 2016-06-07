June 7 Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its Singapore-based wholly owned overseas business management subsidiary KOSHIDAKA INTERNATIONAL PTE.LTD. (KI) to merge with KI's wholly owned subsidiary KOSHIDAKA MANAGEMENT SINGAPORE PTE.LTD.

* Says its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary Koshidaka (KD) to merge with KD's wholly owned Karaoke stores operation unit

* Says KI's unit and KD's unit to be dissolved after the transaction

* Says mergers effective on Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UuX3Gt ; goo.gl/Xiszf4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)