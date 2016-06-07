June 7 Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its Singapore-based wholly owned overseas business
management subsidiary KOSHIDAKA INTERNATIONAL PTE.LTD. (KI) to
merge with KI's wholly owned subsidiary KOSHIDAKA MANAGEMENT
SINGAPORE PTE.LTD.
* Says its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary Koshidaka
(KD) to merge with KD's wholly owned Karaoke stores operation
unit
* Says KI's unit and KD's unit to be dissolved after the
transaction
* Says mergers effective on Sep. 1
