June 7 Hangzhou CNCR-IT :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.579976 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 9.922985 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on July 13 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/23GA

