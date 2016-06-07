BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma falls to 6-mth low on Taro's weak results
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 6 pct to 601.500 rupees to its lowest since Nov. 9
** India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd rises as much as 3.4 pct, highest since April 26
** Stock is top pct gainer on broader NSE index
** Bank seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible securities of up to 250 bln rupees ($3.75 billion) on private placement basis, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday
** "We believe it makes sense to go long on ICICI relative to Axis considering the valuation differential and there could be some short term opportunity here... ICICI on a 1 yr forward basis trades at 1.48x P/BV vs. 2.13x P/BV for Axis Bank," said Macquarie Research analysts in a note
** Macquarie maintains stock rating as "neutral" with price target of 263 rupees ($1 = 66.7150 Indian rupees)
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 6 pct to 601.500 rupees to its lowest since Nov. 9
** Shares of state-run GAIL (India) Ltd fall as much as 5.8 pct to their lowest since Feb 15