** India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd rises as much as 3.4 pct, highest since April 26

** Stock is top pct gainer on broader NSE index

** Bank seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible securities of up to 250 bln rupees ($3.75 billion) on private placement basis, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday

** "We believe it makes sense to go long on ICICI relative to Axis considering the valuation differential and there could be some short term opportunity here... ICICI on a 1 yr forward basis trades at 1.48x P/BV vs. 2.13x P/BV for Axis Bank," said Macquarie Research analysts in a note

** Macquarie maintains stock rating as "neutral" with price target of 263 rupees ($1 = 66.7150 Indian rupees)