June 7 Guangzhou Haoyun Security Technologies :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.491111 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares, distribute 4.97037 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 9.940741 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 15 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16

