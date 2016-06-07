June 7 Guangzhou Haoyun Security Technologies
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.491111 yuan (before
tax) per 10 shares, distribute 4.97037 new shares for every 10
shares as stock dividends and use additional paid-in capital to
distribute 9.940741 new shares for every 10 shares, to
shareholders of record on June 15 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on
June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/23KA
