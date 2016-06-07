BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Gemini Investment Corporation :
* Says it completes private placement of 500,000 shares of common stock as of June 7, raising proceeds of 830 million won from the issuance
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Lk97Sy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
ASTANA, May 23 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna plans to borrow $3 billion from China Development Bank, fund chief executive Umirzak Shukeyev told reporters on Tuesday.