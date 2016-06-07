BRIEF-Catalyst Media provides update on Sports Information Services
* Provides update in respect of Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited ("SIS") in which it has an approximate 20.54 pct interest
June 7 Baofeng Group :
* Says it will use 19.9 million yuan to jointly set up a sport company in Beijing with three companies
* Says the new company is with registered capital of 100 million yuan
* Says it will hold 19.9 percent stake in the new company
