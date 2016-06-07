BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial Group Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it received verdict from Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region High People's Court, regarding the lawsuit filed by two Shanghai-based investment companies against the co
* Says the court rejects the plaintiff's claim
* Says the plaintiff will pay for the litigation costs
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5ctLZPyU
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 24 after halting asset restructuring plan