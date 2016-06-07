BRIEF-S Mark issues 16th series bonds with warrants worth 680 mln won
* Says it completed issuance of 16th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants worth 680 million won
June 7 Saic Motor Corp Ltd
* Says it sold 466,035 vehicles in May versus 434,888 vehicles year ago
* Says it signs strategic agreement with BASF SE, BASF Personal Care and Nutrition GmbH on research and development