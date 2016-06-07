BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 AZTECH WB CO. LTD :
* Says 800 mln won worth of its second bonds with warrants have been exercised into 510,529 shares of the company at 1,567 won per share on June 7
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Nmv8fz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 24 after halting asset restructuring plan