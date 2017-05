June 7 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost European unit's registered capital by 67 million euros ($76.17 million)

* Says European unit signs agreement to buy AMK Holding GmbH & Co KG for 130 million euros

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28h8HJo; bit.ly/1U5vwrZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)