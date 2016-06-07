June 7 Aeolus Tyre Co.,Ltd.:

* Says it plans to buy 100 percent stake in Double Happiness Tyre Industrial Co., Ltd. and 100 percent stake in Qingdao-based rubber co, from a chemical rubber company

* Says it will buy 10 percent stake in Pirelli Industrial S.r.l., from Pirelli Tyre S.p.A

* The co will sell 80 percent stake in Jiaozuo-based tyre co, to Pirelli Tyre S.p.A

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FD4vmaHS

