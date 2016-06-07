BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Aeolus Tyre Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it plans to buy 100 percent stake in Double Happiness Tyre Industrial Co., Ltd. and 100 percent stake in Qingdao-based rubber co, from a chemical rubber company
* Says it will buy 10 percent stake in Pirelli Industrial S.r.l., from Pirelli Tyre S.p.A
* The co will sell 80 percent stake in Jiaozuo-based tyre co, to Pirelli Tyre S.p.A
