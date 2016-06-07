BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 New Pride Corporation :
* Says 2.23 billion won worth of its fourth convertible bonds have been converted into 1,810,721 shares of the company at 1,231 won per share, as of June 7
* Listing date of June 22 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NgAOU0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 24 after halting asset restructuring plan