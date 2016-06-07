June 7 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting :

* Says it adjusts private placement of new shares for acquisition and fund raising due to 2015 dividend payment

* Says it adjusts new share issue price to 19.42 yuan per share from 19.44 yuan per share

* Says it adjusts new shares quantity to a Shanghai-based photovoltaic power company to 56,900,102 shares from 56,841,563 shares

