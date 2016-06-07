BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting :
* Says it adjusts private placement of new shares for acquisition and fund raising due to 2015 dividend payment
* Says it adjusts new share issue price to 19.42 yuan per share from 19.44 yuan per share
* Says it adjusts new shares quantity to a Shanghai-based photovoltaic power company to 56,900,102 shares from 56,841,563 shares
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/24gN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 24 after halting asset restructuring plan