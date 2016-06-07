June 7 SAMJI ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. :

* Says 1 billion won worth of its first bonds with warrants have been exercised into 404,530 shares of the company at 2,472 won per share on June 7

* Listing date of June 23 for all the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6jzfPI

