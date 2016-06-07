UPDATE 2-Please retweet: Parents go online to find their children after UK attack
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
June 7 SAMJI ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its first bonds with warrants have been exercised into 404,530 shares of the company at 2,472 won per share on June 7
* Listing date of June 23 for all the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6jzfPI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
May 23 Fabric, a web-based insurance agency that promises new parents accidental death coverage in two minutes, opened for business in New York on Tuesday following the state's approval of its key product, the company said.