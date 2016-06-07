June 7 Munsin Garment :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$71,014,941 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 24

* Last date before book closure June 27 with book closure period from June 28 to July 2

* Record date July 2

* Payment date July 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/24ny

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)