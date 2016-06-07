BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Munsin Garment :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$71,014,941 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 24
* Last date before book closure June 27 with book closure period from June 28 to July 2
* Record date July 2
* Payment date July 20
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/24ny
