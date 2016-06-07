BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd
* Says hog sales at 364 million yuan ($55.40 million) in May
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1X8ow12
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5705 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 24 after halting asset restructuring plan