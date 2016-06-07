BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
June 7 Tangel Publishing Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on June 8
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23