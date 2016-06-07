June 7 Unicocell Biomed :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$4 per share

* Ex-dividend date Aug. 9

* Last date before book closure Aug. 10 with book closure period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15

* Record date Aug. 15

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/24vQ

