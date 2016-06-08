BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** India's broader index NSE steady on Wednesday after hitting its highest level since Oct a day before
** Technicals point to more gains ahead even as NSE has gained 18 pct since hitting a near-two year low on Feb. 29. Chart: (tmsnrt.rs/25Jl9iT)
** NSE index's 50-day moving average crossed above 200-day average in May, creating a "golden cross"
** Last golden cross on NSE in Nov 2013 led to advances that lasted more than 2 years with gains of about 45 pct
** Price volume trend (PVT) indicator at 1-year high, indicating a bullish momentum
** MACD is positive and above its signal line, a positive sign for the stock
