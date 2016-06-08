** India's broader index NSE steady on Wednesday after hitting its highest level since Oct a day before

** Technicals point to more gains ahead even as NSE has gained 18 pct since hitting a near-two year low on Feb. 29. Chart: (tmsnrt.rs/25Jl9iT)

** NSE index's 50-day moving average crossed above 200-day average in May, creating a "golden cross"

** Last golden cross on NSE in Nov 2013 led to advances that lasted more than 2 years with gains of about 45 pct

** Price volume trend (PVT) indicator at 1-year high, indicating a bullish momentum

