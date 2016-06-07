BRIEF-India's Kalyani Forge posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 200,000 rupees versus loss 12.5 million rupees year ago
June 7 GMR Infrastructure Ltd
* Project worth inr 22.81 billion, funded by world bank
* GMR led consortium bags 221 km of eastern dedicated freight corridor project
Source text - (bit.ly/1PDhOxZ) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago