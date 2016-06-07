UPDATE 2-Please retweet: Parents go online to find their children after UK attack
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
June 7 Single Well Industrial :
* Says it adjusts 2015 dividend to T$0.21405449 per share from T$0.2 per share
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/245T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
PARIS, May 23 Telecoms and cable holding company Altice will group all its operations under its current name by mid-2018, including its French unit SFR Group , which has lost customers and suffered from poor brand perception lately.