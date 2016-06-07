BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says Wu Yifang acquired 20,000 H shares of co
May 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd
June 7 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.25 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 15, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XcfaMR
* Prometic Life Sciences - PBI-4050 monotherapy and combination with nintedanib demonstrated promising results in treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis